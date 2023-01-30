Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Nation's Connection Challenge Week 3

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Little Rock gives an overview of finding your person challenge for week 3 of Herk Nation's Connection Challenge at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 30, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872882
    VIRIN: 230130-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_109447257
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Herk Nation's Connection Challenge Week 3, by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

