    A Black History Month message from Lt. Gen. (ret.) Darrell Williams

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Zoe Orchel 

    DLA Disposition Services

    Lt. Gen. (ret.) Darrell Williams discusses Black History Month along with the importance of diversity in the workplace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 16:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872881
    VIRIN: 230123-D-GQ736-001
    Filename: DOD_109447256
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Black History Month message from Lt. Gen. (ret.) Darrell Williams, by Zoe Orchel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

