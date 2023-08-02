Vice President Harris Participates in a Moderated Conversation on Climate

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a moderated conversation to uplift the Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and road ahead.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 15:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872875
|Filename:
|DOD_109447009
|Length:
|00:33:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
