President Joe Biden discusses how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 14:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872869
|Filename:
|DOD_109446942
|Length:
|00:27:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Economy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
