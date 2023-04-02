Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    About Face Command in Formation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The 165th Airlift Wing coordinated a wing photo. First Sergeants called groups to attention. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872864
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-MT804-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446913
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, About Face Command in Formation, by TSgt Morgan Whitehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    formation
    first sergeant
    wing photo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT