Let's Connect

    AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Little Rock Air Force Base invites the neighboring communities and their events to connect with us in hopes of creating a more cohesive community/military relationship.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872861
    VIRIN: 230208-F-KJ131-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446897
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: AR, US

    video
    community outreach
    Little Rock
    Little Rock Air Force Base
    good morning arkansas

