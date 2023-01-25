Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    175th Wing conducts integrated combat turns during exercise Sunshine Rescue

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 175th Maintenance Group, Maryland Air National Guard, conduct an integrated combat turn (ICT) on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2023. Integrated combat turns incorporate a higher level of risk and require that crew chiefs and weapons personnel work and train together to enhance combat capability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872859
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-PJ280-3001
    Filename: DOD_109446881
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 175th Wing conducts integrated combat turns during exercise Sunshine Rescue, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Integrated Combat Turns
    Agile Combat Employment
    Sunshine Rescue

