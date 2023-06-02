Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Kari J. Hawkins, Public Affairs Specialist on Monday, 6 February 2023 at 1100 hrs, in the Villar Training Room, Headquarters, United States Army Materiel Command, 4400 Martin Road, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 13:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|872855
|VIRIN:
|230206-A-NF979-282
|Filename:
|DOD_109446805
|Length:
|00:42:05
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kari Hawkins Retirement Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
