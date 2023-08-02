B-roll of Arbor Days at Fort Bragg, NC.
Brian Vesely, Fort Bragg Chief Design of Project Management speaks about Arbor Days and today, February 8, 2023, is officially Fort Bragg's Arbor Day.
Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour sign an Arbor Day Proclamation.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872847
|VIRIN:
|230208-D-IV289-026
|Filename:
|DOD_109446694
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arbor Days at Fort Bragg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
