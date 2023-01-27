Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Welcome Home

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Colonel Ryan Richardson, Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Lee Hoover, Command Chief of the 42nd Air Base Wing, invite the community to celebrate Vietnam War veterans with the arrival of the traveling Vietnam War memorial at Maxwell Air Force Base, March 12th-March 15th, 2023.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872842
    VIRIN: 230127-F-JE861-828
    Filename: DOD_109446654
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Vietnam War
    Veterans
    Vietnam
    Vietnam War Memorial
    42 ABW
    42nd Air Base Wing

