Operation Welcome Home

Colonel Ryan Richardson, Commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing, and Chief Master Sergeant Lee Hoover, Command Chief of the 42nd Air Base Wing, invite the community to celebrate Vietnam War veterans with the arrival of the traveling Vietnam War memorial at Maxwell Air Force Base, March 12th-March 15th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872842
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-JE861-828
|Filename:
|DOD_109446654
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
