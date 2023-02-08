Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Army Specialist Salem Ezz

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Salem Ezz, an Infantryman who is the lead software engineer with 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Innovation Team, shares his personal life and what it’s like to realize his creative ideas as a Soldier on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2023. Ezz recently created a Mold Condition Awareness Tool (MCAT), which will connect to sensors installed in the barracks. The MCAT gathers analytical data and it will help Fort Stewart understand and combat ongoing issues with mold. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rdID
    Meet Your Army
    Marne Innovation Center
    Mold Condition Awareness Tool (MCAT)

