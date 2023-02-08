Meet Army Specialist Salem Ezz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Salem Ezz, an Infantryman who is the lead software engineer with 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Innovation Team, shares his personal life and what it’s like to realize his creative ideas as a Soldier on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2023. Ezz recently created a Mold Condition Awareness Tool (MCAT), which will connect to sensors installed in the barracks. The MCAT gathers analytical data and it will help Fort Stewart understand and combat ongoing issues with mold. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)