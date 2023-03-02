Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Wing Mentoring

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 55th Wing share their perspectives on why mentoring is important, what they look for in a mentor and how mentoring has helped them in their careers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 11:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 872828
    VIRIN: 230203-F-JH094-601
    Filename: DOD_109446480
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Wing Mentoring, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mentoring
    Col. Thompson
    55th Wing
    Chief Royster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT