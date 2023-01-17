Team Little Rock give an overview about fostering kindness for week 1 of the Connection Challenge at Little Rock Air Force Base, Jan. 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872817
|VIRIN:
|220109-F-CJ696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109446402
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Herk Nation's Connection Challenge Week 1, by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT