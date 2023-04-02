Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th DFAC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Quick Clip showcasing Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's remodeled dining facility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 11:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 872816
    VIRIN: 230206-F-AR459-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446400
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th DFAC, by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DFAC
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    355

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT