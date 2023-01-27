Airmen with multiple Air National Guard security forces units take part in a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 50 Airmen were participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear and cold-water immersion training at Big Sandy Lake.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872811
|VIRIN:
|230127-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109446321
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Cold Weather Training, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
