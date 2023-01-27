Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Cold Weather Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Airmen with multiple Air National Guard security forces units take part in a 16-day Cold-Weather Operations Course led by the Air Force at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 50 Airmen were participating in the training from across the Air Force. Besides learning about use of snowshoes and moving as a squad over terrain pulling an ahkio sled in a cold-weather environment, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear and cold-water immersion training at Big Sandy Lake.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872811
    VIRIN: 230127-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446321
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Air National Guard
    Cold Weather Training
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy
    water immersion

