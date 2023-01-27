Behind the Triad Snowboard Lesson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. Col. Messenger meets with MWR Larsi Bendriss the Ski/Snowboard Instructor and takes a snowboard boot camp lesson.

Ski & Snowboard Bootcamp is held every Saturday & Sundays from 12-2 pm @ Whitetail Ridge Recreation Area. Private lessons are also available Friday 3-9 pm, Saturday 3-8 pm and Sunday 3-5 pm. Whitetail Ridge Recreation Area is a nice hill to learn how to ski or snowboard, we have plenty of instructors that are eager to work with you to teach you the fundamentals of the sport.

Whitetail Ridge also has Snow Tubing and 5 miles of scenic Cross Country Skiing. The Chalet & Ten Point Pub offer a place to warm-up, relax and enjoy some food and drinks.

(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)