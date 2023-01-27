Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Snowboard Lesson

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger visits the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. Col. Messenger meets with MWR Larsi Bendriss the Ski/Snowboard Instructor and takes a snowboard boot camp lesson.
    Ski & Snowboard Bootcamp is held every Saturday & Sundays from 12-2 pm @ Whitetail Ridge Recreation Area. Private lessons are also available Friday 3-9 pm, Saturday 3-8 pm and Sunday 3-5 pm. Whitetail Ridge Recreation Area is a nice hill to learn how to ski or snowboard, we have plenty of instructors that are eager to work with you to teach you the fundamentals of the sport.
    Whitetail Ridge also has Snow Tubing and 5 miles of scenic Cross Country Skiing. The Chalet & Ten Point Pub offer a place to warm-up, relax and enjoy some food and drinks.
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 09:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872794
    VIRIN: 230127-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446204
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    DFMWR
    Behind the Triad
    Whitetail Ridge Recreation Area

