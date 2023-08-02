230208-N-AS200-0010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 08, 2023) B-roll of F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) will host the Blue Angels at the Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 08:44
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
