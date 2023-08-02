Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230208-N-AS200-0010 POINT MUGU, Calif. (Feb. 08, 2023) B-roll of F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) will host the Blue Angels at the Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, 2023. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872792
    VIRIN: 230208-N-AS200-0010
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109446188
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Point Mugu Air Show March 18-19, 2023, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    F/18
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Blue Angels
    NR-NPASE-W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT