AFSC Commander visits Robins: ‘Robins is bridge to future’

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872791" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and his command team visited Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26-27, 2023. At the end of his visit, he sat down for an exit interview to discuss his views of the installation and how he saw the bases and its personnel working into the overall National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)