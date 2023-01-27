Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Commander visits Robins: ‘Robins is bridge to future’

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, and his command team visited Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 26-27, 2023. At the end of his visit, he sat down for an exit interview to discuss his views of the installation and how he saw the bases and its personnel working into the overall National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force video by Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 08:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872791
    VIRIN: 230127-F-HK415-1001
    Filename: DOD_109446158
    Length: 00:06:37
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Robins Air Force Base
    National Defense Strategy
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

