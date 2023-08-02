AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System

Armed Forces Network Incirlik informed Airmen to update their Air Force Personnel Accountability and Assessment System information at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. AFPAAS is used to monitor the recovery and reconstitution of personnel and their families affected by catastrophic events. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes February 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 06:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872790
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-CW240-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109446141
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
