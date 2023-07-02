AFN Incirlik Audiogram: USO Updated Hours and Services

Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Tammi Ragan, USO center manager, at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Feb. 7, 2023. Ragan discussed the USO’s updated hours and in wake of the earthquakes that impacted the area. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 06:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872789
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-CW240-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109446139
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
