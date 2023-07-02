Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: USO Updated Hours and Services

    1, TURKEY

    02.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Tammi Ragan, USO center manager, at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Feb. 7, 2023. Ragan discussed the USO’s updated hours and in wake of the earthquakes that impacted the area. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872789
    VIRIN: 230207-F-CW240-1002
    Filename: DOD_109446139
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: 1, TR

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    Turkey Earthquake
    AFN Incirlik

