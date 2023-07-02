AFN Incirlik Audiogram: USO Updated Hours and Services

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Tammi Ragan, USO center manager, at Incirlik Air Base Turkey, Feb. 7, 2023. Ragan discussed the USO’s updated hours and in wake of the earthquakes that impacted the area. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes Feb. 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)