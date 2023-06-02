Armed Forces Network Incirlik informed Airmen of safety tips pertaining to earthquakes at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023. Incirlik Air Base and surrounding areas experienced the effects of three earthquakes February 6, 2023, including a 7.8 magnitude-earthquake, the largest since 1939. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 06:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872788
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-CW240-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109446132
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Earthquake Safety Tips, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
