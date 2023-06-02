Armed Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Master Sgt. Bryan Dudley, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron installation emergency manager at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023. Dudley reminded Airmen to prepare for a disaster before they happen by preparing an emergency kit and identifying locations for shelter. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 06:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872787
|VIRIN:
|230206-F-CW240-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109446131
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: MSgt Bryan Dudley, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Installation Emergency Manager, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT