Operation Dragoon Ready B-Roll

HOHENFELS, Germany - U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in Operation Dragoon Ready at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2023. Dragoon Ready is a multinational exercise that includes training with other nations to maintain lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Logan Ludwig)
|01.29.2023
|02.08.2023 05:46
|B-Roll
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
