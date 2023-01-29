Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Dragoon Ready B-Roll

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    01.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Logan Ludwig 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    HOHENFELS, Germany - U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in Operation Dragoon Ready at Hohenfels Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, Jan. 29, 2023. Dragoon Ready is a multinational exercise that includes training with other nations to maintain lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Logan Ludwig)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872785
    VIRIN: 230129-A-QC081-375
    Filename: DOD_109446111
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Dragoon Ready B-Roll, by SGT Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DragoonReady
    VictoryCorps
    2ndCav

