U.S. Soldiers assigned to, 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade participate in Leadership Reaction Course for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 26, 2023. Lightning Focus 2023 provides an opportunity for increasing individual & crew weapons proficiency, training on Basic Soldier Skills, junior Soldier and NCO development, improving unit cohesion & team-building, and scenario-based operational intelligence support training to certify intelligence platforms; building readiness in support of SETAF-AF, USAREUR-AF and USAFRICOM. (U.S. Army video by CPL. James L. Whitaker Jr)