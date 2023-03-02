video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872773" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Spangdahlem Air Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson participated in the shogun showdown Feb. 3, 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The showdown was a timed competition between various weapons Airmen stationed and deployed to Kadena to see who can load munition the fastest and safest. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)