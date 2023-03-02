Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Spangdahlem Air Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson participated in the shogun showdown Feb. 3, 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The showdown was a timed competition between various weapons Airmen stationed and deployed to Kadena to see who can load munition the fastest and safest. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|02.03.2023
|02.08.2023 00:55
|Package
|872772
|230203-F-SS704-222
|DOD_109445822
|00:00:29
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, Shogun Showdown, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
