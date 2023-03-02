Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    Airmen from Kadena Air Base, Spangdahlem Air Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson participated in the shogun showdown Feb. 3, 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The showdown was a timed competition between various weapons Airmen stationed and deployed to Kadena to see who can load munition the fastest and safest. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

