The aquarium showcases 370 species that inhabit Kujukushima: "The 99 Islands." (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872770
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109445803
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kujukushima Aquarium, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT