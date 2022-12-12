Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokoseura Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    The park commemorates the history of the European port built in 1563 in Japan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 23:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872768
    VIRIN: 221213-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_109445801
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokoseura Park, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Nagasaki
    AFN Sasebo
    Yokoseura Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT