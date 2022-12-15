Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jisso-Ji Temple

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    In 1271 the Kira clan had the temple built as part of Sai-jo castle. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 23:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872766
    VIRIN: 221216-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_109445799
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Japan
    Nagasaki
    AFN Sasebo
    Jisso Ji Temple

