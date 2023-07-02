A History of Working Together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines across the Indo-Pacific region are always ready to support their partners and allies in any crisis or conflict. Our shared history of working together has allowed us to strengthen our partnerships and be better prepared to handle any scenario within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Nateras, Cpl. Therese Edwards, Cpl. Dillon Buck, Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen and Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)