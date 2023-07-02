U.S. Marines across the Indo-Pacific region are always ready to support their partners and allies in any crisis or conflict. Our shared history of working together has allowed us to strengthen our partnerships and be better prepared to handle any scenario within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Nateras, Cpl. Therese Edwards, Cpl. Dillon Buck, Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen and Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 22:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|872764
|VIRIN:
|230207-M-EE465-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109445756
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|AEIA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A History of Working Together, by Cpl Dillon Buck, Cpl Therese Edwards, Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, Cpl Arianna Lindheimer and Cpl Danny Nateras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
humanitarian aid
INDOPACIFIC
allies and partners
