    A History of Working Together

    AEIA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Dillon Buck, Cpl. Therese Edwards, Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen, Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer and Cpl. Danny Nateras

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines across the Indo-Pacific region are always ready to support their partners and allies in any crisis or conflict. Our shared history of working together has allowed us to strengthen our partnerships and be better prepared to handle any scenario within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danny Nateras, Cpl. Therese Edwards, Cpl. Dillon Buck, Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen and Cpl. Arianna Lindheimer)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 22:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872764
    VIRIN: 230207-M-EE465-1001
    Filename: DOD_109445756
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: AEIA, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A History of Working Together, by Cpl Dillon Buck, Cpl Therese Edwards, Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, Cpl Arianna Lindheimer and Cpl Danny Nateras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

