    Park ranger draws inspiration to teach water safety

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Park Ranger Dan Williams, discusses the inspiration behind the drawing he created to support the Cross Lake Recreation Area coloring contest as a part of the annual WinterFest tradition in Crosslake, Minnesota. Williams wanted to create a fun drawing that highlighted the region and promoted water safety.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 21:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872759
    VIRIN: 230207-A-LI073-001
    Filename: DOD_109445667
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USACE
    Water Safety
    St. Paul District
    WinterFest
    Cross Lake

