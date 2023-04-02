Park ranger draws inspiration to teach water safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Park Ranger Dan Williams, discusses the inspiration behind the drawing he created to support the Cross Lake Recreation Area coloring contest as a part of the annual WinterFest tradition in Crosslake, Minnesota. Williams wanted to create a fun drawing that highlighted the region and promoted water safety.