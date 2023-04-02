Park ranger draws inspiration to teach water safety

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District Park Ranger Dan Williams, discusses the inspiration behind the drawing he created to support the Cross Lake Recreation Area coloring contest as a part of the annual WinterFest tradition in Crosslake, Minnesota. Williams wanted to create a fun drawing that highlighted the region and promoted water safety.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 21:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872759
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109445667
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
