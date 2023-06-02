MWSS-171 in Guam: MH-60 Seahawk Familiarization (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 get familiar with the U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 6, 2023. U.S. Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 provided MWSS-171 a tour of their aircraft in Guam in preparation for Cope North 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
