    MWSS-171 in Guam: MH-60 Seahawk Familiarization (B-Roll)

    GUAM

    02.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 get familiar with the U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 6, 2023. U.S. Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 provided MWSS-171 a tour of their aircraft in Guam in preparation for Cope North 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 23:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872757
    VIRIN: 230206-M-JN598-235
    Filename: DOD_109445663
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 in Guam: MH-60 Seahawk Familiarization (B-Roll), by LCpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HSC-25
    1st MAW
    Andersen AFB
    MAG-12
    MWSS-171
    Cope North 2023

