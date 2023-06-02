MWSS-171 in Guam: MH-60 Seahawk Familiarization (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872757" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 get familiar with the U.S. Navy MH-60 Seahawk at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 6, 2023. U.S. Sailors with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 provided MWSS-171 a tour of their aircraft in Guam in preparation for Cope North 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chloe Johnson)