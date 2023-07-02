Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Individual Ready Reserve Musters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    The U.S. Marine Corps hosts Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) musters across the United States, including Manhattan Beach, Cali., Jan. 21 and Tampa, Fl., Jan. 28, 2023, to promote recruitment and retention within the Selected Marine Corps Reserves. The Marine Corps IRR is a segment of the Marine Corps Ready Reserve composed of former active duty or reserve military personnel. Marines in the IRR may be ordered to attend at least one muster duty a year to complete administrative obligations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    The Music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 30 Nov. 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872726
    VIRIN: 230207-M-AB253-1001
    Filename: DOD_109445135
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Individual Ready Reserve Musters, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RESERVES
    MUSTER
    MARINES
    IRR
    SMCR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT