    Dogface Soldiers complete chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    The Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducts chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2023. Soldiers train to perfect the ability to remain combat ready and win the nation's wars. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 16:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872723
    VIRIN: 230207-A-FW799-168
    Filename: DOD_109444977
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Dogface Soldiers complete chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    3rd ID
    3rd DSB
    Army 2030

