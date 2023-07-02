Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Barron and Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is loaded with U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) cargo and members of Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County, Virginia, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The USAID is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron and Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:43
