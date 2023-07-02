A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is loaded with U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) cargo and members of Urban Search and Rescue Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County, Virginia, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 7, 2023. The USAID is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance to respond to the devastating impacts following the worst earthquake to hit the region in almost a century. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Barron and Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872716
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-F3204-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444918
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|16
|High-Res. Downloads:
|16
This work, Dover AFB supports Turkiye earthquake relief effort, by SrA Faith Barron and A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT