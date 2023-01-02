Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is most common in the winter months. Mood disorders like SAD can cause low energy and feelings of hopelessness that can affect your mental health. Learn about TRICARE’s covered mental health services by visiting www.TRICARE.mil/MentalHealth .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 15:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872713
    VIRIN: 230201-O-AV380-974
    Filename: DOD_109444906
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TRICARE #Seasonal Affective Disorder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT