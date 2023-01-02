Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is most common in the winter months. Mood disorders like SAD can cause low energy and feelings of hopelessness that can affect your mental health. Learn about TRICARE’s covered mental health services by visiting www.TRICARE.mil/MentalHealth .
