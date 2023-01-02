Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE Urgent Care

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    Knowing the difference between Urgent Care and the Emergency Room can be very important. Urgent care is often the best choice for non-emergency treatments like colds, flus, and minor cuts and burns. To get help finding care call TRICARE's 24/7 nurse advice line at 1-800-TIRCARE or 1-800-874-2273.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 14:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872709
    VIRIN: 230201-O-AV380-631
    Filename: DOD_109444833
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, TRICARE Urgent Care, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TRICARE #Urgent Care #MHS

