Knowing the difference between Urgent Care and the Emergency Room can be very important. Urgent care is often the best choice for non-emergency treatments like colds, flus, and minor cuts and burns. To get help finding care call TRICARE’s 24/7 nurse advice line at 1-800-TIRCARE or 1-800-874-2273.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 14:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|872709
|VIRIN:
|230201-O-AV380-631
|Filename:
|DOD_109444833
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE Urgent Care, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT