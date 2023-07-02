Raider Brigade's 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

Sgt. Cameron Crochet, a combat medic specialist and evacuation noncommissioned officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hodges, 1st ABCT's senior medic noncommissioned officer, explain the Expert Field Medical Badge qualification on Fort Stewart, Georgia Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. Crochet was a candidate for the EFMB badge and Hodges is an EFMB holder. The 3rd ID’s 1st ABCT organized the EIB, ESB, and EFMB qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 14:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|872704
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-GN091-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109444716
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
