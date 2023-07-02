Raider Brigade's 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Cameron Crochet, a combat medic specialist and evacuation noncommissioned officer assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hodges, 1st ABCT's senior medic noncommissioned officer, explain the Expert Field Medical Badge qualification on Fort Stewart, Georgia Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. Crochet was a candidate for the EFMB badge and Hodges is an EFMB holder. The 3rd ID’s 1st ABCT organized the EIB, ESB, and EFMB qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)