Coast Guard medevacs passenger from Symphony of the Seas cruise ship near the Dominican Republic

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a Symphony of the Seas cruise ship 18-year-old male passenger, while the cruise ship was transiting in the Atlantic Ocean near the Dominican Republic Feb. 6, 2023. The patient, his mother and a cruise ship nurse were transported to the Luis Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where emergency medical service personnel completed the patient’s transport to the ‘Centro Medico’ Hospital in San Juan.