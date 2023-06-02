Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs passenger from Symphony of the Seas cruise ship near the Dominican Republic

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a Symphony of the Seas cruise ship 18-year-old male passenger, while the cruise ship was transiting in the Atlantic Ocean near the Dominican Republic Feb. 6, 2023. The patient, his mother and a cruise ship nurse were transported to the Luis Ribas Dominicci Regional Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where emergency medical service personnel completed the patient’s transport to the ‘Centro Medico’ Hospital in San Juan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872697
    VIRIN: 230206-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_109444556
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs passenger from Symphony of the Seas cruise ship near the Dominican Republic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter
    Air Station Borinquen

