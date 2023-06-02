Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pax River Hoverfly Test

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER (Feb. 6, 2023) - NAS Patuxent River Security viewed a test flight demonstration of the Hoverfly tethered drone during Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain (CS/SC) 2023 with representatives from CNIC. Technicians used the test flight as an opportunity to demonstrate the Hoverfly's "eye in the sky" and communications capabilities.
    Conducted by U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), CS/SC uses realistic drills and scenarios to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners.

    This work, Pax River Hoverfly Test, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    CNIC
    UAS
    Patuxent River
    Drone
    Pax

