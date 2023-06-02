Pax River Hoverfly Test

NAS PATUXENT RIVER (Feb. 6, 2023) - NAS Patuxent River Security viewed a test flight demonstration of the Hoverfly tethered drone during Citadel Shield / Solid Curtain (CS/SC) 2023 with representatives from CNIC. Technicians used the test flight as an opportunity to demonstrate the Hoverfly's "eye in the sky" and communications capabilities.
Conducted by U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), CS/SC uses realistic drills and scenarios to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872684
|VIRIN:
|230206-N-JP566-438
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109444452
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
