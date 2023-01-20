Altus Air Force Base Airmen and surrounding community members showcased the base and community to Brig. Gen. Brian Hartless, Air Force director of engineers, and his team during their evaluation for the 2023 Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award, Jan. 19-20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872669
|VIRIN:
|230207-F-YW496-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109444373
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Altus AFB 2023 CINC IEA Visit BRoll, by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
