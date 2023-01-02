Dual Pursuits | Many Forms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CPT Thais Ridgeway shares her journey serving part-time in the Army Reserve, and how everyone has a unique civilian background, many of which you don't know serve in the military when they go about their daily lives.



Part of the “Dual Pursuits” video series featuring diverse Army Reserve Soldiers and their unique paths to service.