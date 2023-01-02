Dual Pursuits | Many Forms

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    CPT Thais Ridgeway shares her journey serving part-time in the Army Reserve, and how everyone has a unique civilian background, many of which you don't know serve in the military when they go about their daily lives.

    Part of the “Dual Pursuits” video series featuring diverse Army Reserve Soldiers and their unique paths to service.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023
    Category: Commercials
    usarmarketing
    army reserve
    usarbest
    dual pursuits
    thais ridgeway

