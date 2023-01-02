CPT Thais Ridgeway shares her journey serving part-time in the Army Reserve, and how everyone has a unique civilian background, many of which you don't know serve in the military when they go about their daily lives.
Part of the “Dual Pursuits” video series featuring diverse Army Reserve Soldiers and their unique paths to service.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 11:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|872666
|VIRIN:
|120207-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444312
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dual Pursuits | Many Forms, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT