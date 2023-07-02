Raider Brigade's 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/872665" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, test their skills to obtain the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. The 3rd ID’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team organized the EIB, ESB, and EFMB qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. US Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)