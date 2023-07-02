Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Brigade's 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, test their skills to obtain the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. The 3rd ID’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team organized the EIB, ESB, and EFMB qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. US Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872665
    VIRIN: 230207-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109444309
    Length: 00:42:17
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Brigade's 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3ID
    1ABCT
    EFMB

