Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, test their skills to obtain the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge or Expert Field Medical Badge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23-Feb. 3, 2023. The 3rd ID’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team organized the EIB, ESB, and EFMB qualifications, which consisted of many lanes that tested Soldiers' expertise. US Army expert skill badges recognize Soldiers who have proven by test that they meet or exceed the highest standards of knowledge and performance in targeted skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 14:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872665
|VIRIN:
|230207-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444309
|Length:
|00:42:17
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Raider Brigade's 2023 EIB, ESB, and EFMB, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
