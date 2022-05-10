Operation Noble Defender demonstrates global integrated layered defense of multiple approaches to North America, and multi-domain operations combining SOF with air domain assets in the Bering Straits.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872661
|VIRIN:
|221005-F-D0566-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109444237
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Noble Defender, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT