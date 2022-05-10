Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Noble Defender

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    Operation Noble Defender demonstrates global integrated layered defense of multiple approaches to North America, and multi-domain operations combining SOF with air domain assets in the Bering Straits.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 872661
    VIRIN: 221005-F-D0566-0001
    Filename: DOD_109444237
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Defender, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCNORTH
    arcticsecurity
    Special Operations Forces
    Naval Special Warfare
    NORTHCOM Northern Command
    Noble Defender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT