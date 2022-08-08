Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day In The Life: U.S. Army Paratrooper

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    Defense Media Activity     

    Spc. Kaseem McCray, a paratrooper with 82nd Airborne Division shows the world what a day in the life of an Airborne Soldier is like from wake up until your feet touch the ground after a jump, Fort Bragg, NC, August, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 10:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 872659
    VIRIN: 220808-A-BT735-069
    Filename: DOD_109444217
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Day In The Life: U.S. Army Paratrooper, by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne

