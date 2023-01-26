Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Certification B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Soldiers and Military Working dogs, or MWDs, from the 100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade went through annual certification on multiple instillations in the Stuttgart Military community Jan 23 thru 26m 2023. MWDs are trained to assist in odor detection, explosives detection, basic obedience, controlled aggression, building search, vehicle search, and a patrol.

    Staff Sgt. Sadie Vollendorf, 100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog Stuttgart NCOIC

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas McNamee, 100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 872658
    VIRIN: 230124-A-DY568-640
    Filename: DOD_109444200
    Length: 00:08:45
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Certification B-Roll, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    certification
    MWD
    tag
    dogs
    military working dog
    K9
    AFN Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT