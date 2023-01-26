Soldiers and Military working dogs, or MWDs, from the 100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade went through annual certification on multiple instillations in the Stuttgart Military community Jan. 23 thru Jan. 2023. MWDs are trained to assist in odor detection, explosives detection, basic obedience, controlled aggression, building search, vehicle search, and a patrol.
Staff Sgt. Sadie Vollendorf, 100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog Stuttgart NCOIC
Staff Sgt. Nicholas McNamee, 100th Military Police Detachment, Military Working Dog
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|872656
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-DY568-524
|Filename:
|DOD_109444089
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWD Certification, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
