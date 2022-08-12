Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 52nd Winston P. Wilson and 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 2-9, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2023 08:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|872652
|VIRIN:
|221208-Z-AE743-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109443894
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|BARLING, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd WPW and 32nd AFSAM Sniper Championship, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
