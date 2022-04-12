Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd WPW and 32nd AFSAM Sniper Championship

    BARLING, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 52nd Winston P. Wilson and 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 2-9, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872647
    VIRIN: 221204-Z-AE743-1006
    Filename: DOD_109443884
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BARLING, AR, US 

    This work, 52nd WPW and 32nd AFSAM Sniper Championship, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sniper
    competition
    readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    NGMTC

