    Fifteenth Air Force Mission Video

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    15th Air Force Public Affairs

    Fifteenth Air Force is comprised of 47,000 Airmen assigned to (or dispersed across) 13 Wings and 3 Direct Reporting Units within the Continental United States. As a Force Provider, we are charged with providing combat-ready forces worldwide for Competition, deterrence and conflict.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2023 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 872644
    VIRIN: 230206-Z-VD276-0001
    Filename: DOD_109443842
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    This work, Fifteenth Air Force Mission Video, by TSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force
    15AF

